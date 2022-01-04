Menu
Harriet Anne "Dolly" Krumroy
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Harriet Anne "Dolly" Krumroy

Harriet Anne "Dolly" Krumroy, 79, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at UNC Chapel Hill Medical Center.

She was born March 18, 1942, in Benton Harbor, Mich., the daughter of the late Harry Vincent Hackel Jr. and Victoria Skorupa Hackel. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Irmina Graham; beloved husband, Carl Krumroy Sr., whom she married in 1962; and daughter, Sherrie Lynn Krumroy.

Harriet retired from Zimmer Products and then began to work as a sample specialist at both Food Lion and Target. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Troutman and was active in social ministries. Harriet loved traveling with friends or seeing a dinner show, enjoyed shopping, and had a green thumb when it came to planting flowers in her yard. Most of all, she was devoted to her family, friends and faith, and will be missed by all.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Carl Krumroy Jr. and wife, Darcy, David Krumroy and Dan Krumroy and wife, Heather; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Hackel; sister, Rose "Bubbles" Strefling; and numerous other family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 225 Morgan St. in Troutman. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 6, at the church. Inurnment will be private and will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church of Troutman.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
225 Morgan Street, Troutman, NC
Jan
6
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
225 Morgan Street, Troutman, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
