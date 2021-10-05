Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Harry Goodin
1952 - 2021
BORN
1952
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Harry Goodin

"The number one cause of death, is too many birthdays…"

Harry Lee Goodin, ladies' man, motorcycle rider, crossword solver, Bible reader, and King Fisherman, born Jan. 30, 1952, has died Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021.

Harry learned to fish from his father, Clyde Carl Goodin (deceased). He passed this knowledge onto his children, Angela Goodin-Forouhar and Dwayne Lee Goodin (deceased) to teach them the valuable lesson of "being quiet" as opposed to survival. Every vacation was spent on the pier at Myrtle Beach, S.C., where he not only fished but made lifelong friends. The women in his life were numerous including his mother, Mary Lynn Beaver (deceased) who raised him after his father died but soon Harry married Glenda Kay Marlowe and raised his own family. Harry found happiness with his third wife, (third times a charm) Joy Goble, who died on his birthday but who he dreamed about weeks before his death.

The last years of his life were spent with Janice Lynn Guinn whom he loved dearly. Harry is survived by his brothers, Ronnie and Jerry Goodin; his sister, Brenda "Sissy" Swaim; and his dog, Misty, who is still searching for him in the house.

Harry was always quick to laugh and always had a joke to share. He was intelligent, thoughtful, big-hearted, and honest. He is greatly missed. There will be no funeral and instead a moment of silence to remember Harry Lee Goodin. God bless.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 5, 2021.
Troutman Funeral Home
Just found out today. RIP Uncle Harry
Debbie Goodin Scott
Family
October 7, 2021
Just now learned of his passing. Sorry to hear it. Love all of yall.
Jeff Goodin
Family
October 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Prayers and peace in this time of grief. Worked with Harry and knew him many years, enjoyed working with him and his friendship.
lisa haire
Friend
October 5, 2021
