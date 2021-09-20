Hazel Lee IngramHazel Lee Ingram, 74, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her home.She was born April 10, 1947, the daughter of the late Taylor and Bessie Ingram. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Ingram; sister, Francis Ingram Wallace; and nephew, Mac Wallace.Hazel was a lady of faith, enjoyed working in her yard, loved her family deeply and will be missed by all.Left to cherish her memory are her nephews, Dennie Wallace and wife, Becky, and Zachary Wallace; brothers, Ray Ingram and Steven Ingram; niece, Jill Ingram; and numerous other loving family and friends.The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Bethany Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 114 Bethany Rd. in Statesville.Nicholson Funeral Home