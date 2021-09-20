Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hazel Lee Ingram
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Hazel Lee Ingram

Hazel Lee Ingram, 74, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at her home.

She was born April 10, 1947, the daughter of the late Taylor and Bessie Ingram. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Ingram; sister, Francis Ingram Wallace; and nephew, Mac Wallace.

Hazel was a lady of faith, enjoyed working in her yard, loved her family deeply and will be missed by all.

Left to cherish her memory are her nephews, Dennie Wallace and wife, Becky, and Zachary Wallace; brothers, Ray Ingram and Steven Ingram; niece, Jill Ingram; and numerous other loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 20, at Nicholson Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Bethany Presbyterian Church Cemetery, 114 Bethany Rd. in Statesville.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
NC
Sep
21
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Bethany Presbyterian Church Cemetery
114 Bethany Rd., Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.