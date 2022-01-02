Helen Deal
Mrs. Mary Helen Crawford Hoover Deal, 90, of Statesville, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at her residence.
Born Aug. 1, 1931, in Iredell County, she was the daughter of the late Jay Thomas Crawford and Vallie Forge Heath Crawford. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one infant sister, Martha Ellen.
Mrs. Deal graduated from Scotts High School and received her RN degree from Charlotte Memorial Hospital – Carolina Medical Center. She furthered her education at Appalachian State University and received her BS degree in nursing. She worked for over 20 years at Iredell Memorial Hospital as a staff nurse and as a head nurse. She then worked for the American Red Cross for 10 years, and retired from Mitchell Community College as an allied health instructor after 15 years.
Mrs. Deal was a lifetime member of Concord Presbyterian Church where she belonged to Concord Circle Club and Concord Challengers. She enjoyed many years helping with the church Bible school and youth fellowship programs. She was a member of the Town & Country Garden club, Llederi ABWA club, Iredell Christian Women Association and the Greater Statesville Center Society. She was a leader in her community Suburban 4-H club organization.
In 1953, she married Voight L. Hoover, who died Aug. 1, 1973. Later, on June 30, 1979, she married Wayne G. Deal Sr., who died Nov. 13, 2006.
Mrs. Deal is survived by three children: a son, Gary Hoover (Jacqui) of Hawaii; two daughters, Judy Franklin (Audie) of Statesville, and Janice Elder (Stan) of Statesville; seven grandchildren, Joshua Franklin, Kelli Wilder (Eric), Brittany Franklin, Cody Elder, Tiffany Elder, Kai Hoover (Jacquelyn), and Kalana Hoover; four great-grandchildren, Aidan, Bexley, Kia'i and Hiki; one brother, Frank Crawford; and three sisters, Mildred Blackwelder (Willard), Louise Adams, and Ruth Moore (Robert). She is also survived by two stepsons, Wayne "Sonny" G. Deal Jr. (Rhonda), and Garry Deal (Barbara).
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service.
The family would also like to thank the caregivers, Jean, Penny, Juanita and Betty, for their dedication, much love and care.
Memorials may be given to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625 or to the Lake Norman Humane, 2106 Charlotte Hwy., Mooresville, NC 28117.
