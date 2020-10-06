Helen Marie Perry Brown Kimbrell
February 13, 1920 - October 1, 2020
Helen Marie Perry Brown Kimbrell, 100, of Mount Ulla, N.C., and St. Augustine, Fla., passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Pinellas Park, Fla.
She was born Feb. 13, 1920, in Troutman, to the late Judge Avery Perry Sr. and Bessie Cavin Perry.
Mrs. Kimbrell was retired from Burlington Industries. She was a member of Triplett United Methodist Church in Mooresville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Arthur Bain Brown and William Clarence Kimbrell; son, James "Jim" Brown; granddaughter, Tammy Brown; sisters, Carrie Harrington, Myrtle Fox, Lettie Clapp, Edna Ervin, Ruth Brown, Viola Mae Stephens, Zelma Cheek, Martha Winslow, and Versie Rancourt; and brothers, Edwin Perry, Judge Perry Jr., and LeConte Perry.
She is survived by her children, Perry Wayne Brown (Perma), Mary Bess Brown Terrell; daughter-in-law, Libby Brown; stepdaughter, Susan Johnson (Henry); grandchildren, James Brown Jr. (Yuliya), Mark Brown, Jerry Brown, Gail Henderson, Perry Brown, Karen Davies (Jeff), and Kristi Brown (T.J.); stepgrandchildren, Joshua Terrell, Jennifer Pauley, William Johnson, and Heather Dretsch; eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Glenwood Memorial Park, with the Rev. Joe Collins officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
- Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Rd. Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC 28209 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresvillewww.cavin-cook.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 6, 2020.