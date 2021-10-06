Hillary Clay "Junior" Souther Jr.
June 14, 1946 - October 4, 2021
Mr. Junior Souther, 75, of Wilkesboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation.
The funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 8, at Reins-Sturdivant Chapel with Pastor Bruce Rhoades and the Rev. John Parks officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, at Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home.
Junior was born June 14, 1946, in Wilkes County, to Hillary Clay Souther Sr. and Letha Ann Souther. He was the owner/operator of Souther Trucking. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers-in-law, J.C. Parks and Jim O'Connell.
He is survived by a daughter, Sharon Souther of North Wilkesboro; three sisters, Frances Parks of Statesville, Linda Barnette and husband, Billy, and Ann O'Connell, all of North Wilkesboro; three brothers, Roy Clay Souther and wife, Jeanie, Hillary Eugene Souther and wife, Willa Sue, all of Union Grove and Tony Sherrill Souther and wife, Patricia of North Wilkesboro; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 9, N Wilkesboro, NC 28659.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 6, 2021.