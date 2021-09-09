Homer HinsonHomer Rodney Hinson, 85, of Troutman, went to be with his Heavenly Father Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center, with his family at his bedside.He was born Aug. 2, 1936, to David Lawton and Jeannette Overcash Hinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant sister, Sarah Velma; and brother, David Franklin Hinson (Christine).Homer dearly loved his family, church and friends. He enjoyed helping coach youth baseball and basketball, camping, gardening, visiting the Amish country and the Atlanta Braves. It was his joy to travel to all the Major League Ball Parks. He graduated from Troutman High School and worked at Troutman Industries and retired from Ace Hardware. He proudly served in the U.S. Army.Homer is survived by his wife of 57 years, Barbara Cheek Hinson; sons, Rodney William Hinson (Robin) and Jeffrey Alan Hinson; his precious grandchildren, John Cameron, Ethan Rodney, Emmanuelle Caroline and Bradley Michael Hinson; and niece, Annette McCarter (Bill).Homer was an active member of New Perth ARP Church, where he served as Deacon and Elder. He was a member of the Westminster Class and Help Ministries of Troutman Lunch Box delivery.A graveside service will be held at New Perth ARP Cemetery at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10, with Pastor Dan Hazen officiating. The family will greet friends after the service. The body will lie in state in Troutman Funeral Home Thursday, Sept. 9, from 2 to 5 p.m.Memorials may be made to the cemetery fund or the choir program at New Perth, P.O. Box 457, Troutman, NC 28166.Troutman Funeral Home