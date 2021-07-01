I was saddened to learn today of Howard's passing. My father, Frank, Sr., was a student at Spartan when Howard and Harold were there and developed a close but brief friendship. He already had an instructor's ticket and signed off on their solo flights, which Howard proudly showed me in his log book years ago. I was 4 when my dad passed in 1950 so most of what I know came from friends. Howard and Lois always made a point to visit my mother in Sanford on their travels, and unknowing to me, kept up with what I was doing. One day, in the early 1980's they were traveling in the mountains and stopped by my place of employment. I honestly don't remember what was said, other than he wanted to say how much my parents meant to him. When I moved back to Sanford and he and Lois came through town we would take a meal together, and I started going up for the annual Fly-ins. I always marveled at the number of people, from fellow Piedmont employees and newly minted pilots, that always surrounded him in friendship, even if it was their first meeting. When I arrived, sometimes with my wife or young grandson, he would lite up in a way that was - and is - so special for me! A masterful story teller he would enthrall everyone with tales that made you feel that you were there and that you were part of the story. During the few hours that we were together he would seemingly keep me at his side, introducing me as the son of a great pilot. Poor Lois, who had undoubtedly heard all the tales thousands of times, would look on with a loving smile of understanding, until her friends came and rescued her! I don't think of Howard as the accomplished aviator that he was, but as "a friend" that shared a life, and a person, that I never knew. Knowing him was not only a pleasure but a privilege and he will be missed by so many and hopefully that will bring some comfort to Lois and his family.

Frank Blalock, Jr. Friend September 2, 2021