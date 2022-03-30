Hoyte Lee ChapmanHoyte Lee Chapman, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Atrium Heath Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.Hoyte was born March 15, 1945, to the late Arlee Chapman and Lula Bell Warren Chapman. He was a Barber and was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. Hoyte loved to play Santa Claus, visiting schools and nursing homes.Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church. The Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be given to Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 198 Stony Point, NC 28678.Chapman Funeral Home