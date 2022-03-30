Menu
Hoyte Lee Chapman
1945 - 2022
BORN
1945
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd
Stony Point, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Stony Point Baptist Church
Hoyte Lee Chapman

Hoyte Lee Chapman, 77, of Taylorsville, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Atrium Heath Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

Hoyte was born March 15, 1945, to the late Arlee Chapman and Lula Bell Warren Chapman. He was a Barber and was a member of Stony Point Baptist Church. Hoyte loved to play Santa Claus, visiting schools and nursing homes.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m., at Stony Point Baptist Church. The Rev. Rick Norman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2:30 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials may be given to Stony Point Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 198 Stony Point, NC 28678.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Stony Point Baptist Church
NC
Apr
2
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Stony Point Baptist Church
NC
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.