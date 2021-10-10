Menu
Inita Robinson Gaither
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC
Inita Robinson Gaither

January 26, 1953 - September 30, 2021

Ms. Inita Robinson Gaither, 68, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her residence.

Born Jan. 26, 1953, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Hosch and Christine Robinson Watson. She was raised by her grandparents, Archie and Ida (Cowan) Robinson of Woodleaf.

Educated in the public schools of Rowan County, she was a graduate of West Rowan High School, class of 1971. She received her associate degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in 1990, Bachelor of Arts degree from Livingstone College in 2007, Master of Science degree from Capella University, and was working towards her doctoral degree from Capella University. She was employed with Iredell-Statesville Schools and Davie County Schools from 1981 to 1995, CenterPoint/Tri-County Mental Health Agency from 1995 to 2004, and an internship with Davie Domestic Violence Services and Rape Crisis Center in 2007. From 2010 to 2017, Inita was a caregiver to her daughter, Jacinta.

A lifetime member of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, she participated in the choir, taught children's church, led Vacation Bible school and Sunday school. After relocating, she became a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Clayton, where she was a member of the choir. During the pandemic, she worshipped online with Bible Way of Atlas Rd. in Columbia, S.C.

An advocate for all in need, she was very active with community organizations involving children, veterans, ALS, and the American Cancer Society.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold "Buddy" Robinson, Larry Hosch, Giles Hosch, David Hosch, Billy Hosch and Rob Hosch Jr.; two sisters, Carla and Wilhelmina Watson; and daughter, Sgt. Jacinta Kimbrough.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Terri Robinson of Durham, Willette Eley (Alvernon Jr.) of Concord, and Robiane Morgan (Michael) of Raleigh; adopted son, Nicholas Alex Avery of Kernersville; stepdaughters, Pamela Shirley (Shelton) and Stephanie Hernandez (Rafael) both of Huntersville; siblings, Levonia D. Watson of Woodleaf, Claude Hosch, Johnny Hosch, Rodney Hosch, Katherine Amos, and Bernadine Jones; grandchildren, Camille Singleton (E5 ABE2 Trevor), Christopher Jordan Williams, Cameran Kimbrough, Kendall Eley, Kennedi and Kelli Morgan; great-grandchildren, Jaylen Paul Kimbrough, reared in the home, Keturah Joi and Journee Hyman, and Dior Singleton; special niece, Annick Dalton; goddaughter, Latonya Watkins Vaughters; special friend, Joseph Pitts of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public walk thru will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. in Varick Auditorium at Livingstone College. The burial will be at City Memorial Park, following the service.

Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.

www.nobleandkelsey.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Service
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.
NC
Oct
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Varick Auditorium at Livingstone College
NC
I met Inita when first moved to Mocksville over 30 yrs ago. Our first conversation we talked and laughed liked we knew each other for years. She checked on me a few times a week always saying she had to pass my way to get home. I enjoyed our Mary Kay make up time too! She was such a caring person & a joy to be around. I called her "Ms. Dignified." Though we have to say food-byr, we're comforted to know that the love has never left us and will never let us go. Even though we cannot know exactly where or when we have to say goodbye the last time my sweet sweet caring friend I do know we will surely meet again. Rest for your work is done & you did it well. I love you Inita. Fly, Fly away . God bless your family.
Synthi'a Penn & Family
October 15, 2021
The Robinson, Gaither Family, Earth has no sorrow that Heaven can´t heal. The Ijames Family,
Jacqueline Ijames
October 14, 2021
Love, the Yates Mill PTA
October 13, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Rodney L. Sr.
October 12, 2021
The Lesine Family
October 12, 2021
May God bless and comfort you and your family in this time of sorrow. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Lolita Hargrave
Other
October 12, 2021
All of you are in our prayers as we remember Inita and the life she lived. We considered her our dear friend. Her bright smile and laughter we will remember always. Her caring personality and her willingness to help others is measured by the fullness and the Love she had for others. Heaven has gained a treasure. We will miss her but God knew what was best for her.
Gloria & Thomas Dalton
Friend
October 10, 2021
Inita, I became a neighbor in November 2018. From the day of meeting her , our spirits meet as one. We became like caring sisters looking after one another. We kept checking in on one another. What every I or she had , we had. We prayed so many times together and for one another. Inita is a neighbor/friend that has left valuable memories for a lifetime. Rest my sister
Retha J. Beasley
Friend
October 10, 2021
Was very saddened to read this and the situation surrounding her passing. Was a sweet lady with a beautiful spirit and smile.
Robin H.
October 10, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tim ,Linda Shuford and family
Family
October 10, 2021
Ms. Inita was a beautiful person inside and out. I will miss her inspirational messages and sheer spirit
Tia Matthews
Friend
October 9, 2021
Terri & Family. So very sorry to hear about the transition of your precious Mother, Mrs. Inita Robinson Gaither. With the utmost sincerity, may love, comfort and prayers surround your entire family. My family and I extend our sincere heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to all of you. Lean on your faith, precious memories, her smile and those of you she graciously cherished. Prayers for all of your strength during this time & beyond. Sending love from our hearts to yours. Abundant Blessings, Aaren Landrum and Family
Aaren Landrum & Family
October 9, 2021
Sending Condolences to the Family
Dianne Murphy
Friend
October 9, 2021
To The Family of Inita Robinson Gaither, You all have been in our thoughts and prayers. Inita was a diva who loved the Lord, her family and her friends. Her sweet smile drew you in and her conversation embraced you. We pray that your fondest memories of Inita will live on forever in your hearts. The Grant Family
Ernestine Grant & Family
Friend
October 8, 2021
I was a caregiver to Mrs. Inita daughter in Newport News va I worked for hand n heart at the time.. me and Mrs inita beacame close she was a very nice thoughtful strong lady she inspired me in the lil time I was there with her daughter I remember jaylen when he was five at the time he loved her sooo much and she him they where tight. I didn´t want to leave the case but something happened and I had no choice but I sure did miss her smile and conversation I checked on them from time to time but we lost connection.. I pray for the family at this time and sending my condolences mrs.Gaither was definitely a loved woman by all who came across her. Very strong woman.. I pray the family heals and sending comfort from Newport News va
Keelay carter
Work
October 8, 2021
To the Family of Inita, may the lord continue to watch over you and bless you. I went to school with Inita , She was a kind person and loved to talk and had a beautiful smile. We were neighbors in Newport News Va I am praying for everyone that Peace will come. God has you all.
Lizzie Curry Oxendine
Friend
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results