I met Inita when first moved to Mocksville over 30 yrs ago. Our first conversation we talked and laughed liked we knew each other for years. She checked on me a few times a week always saying she had to pass my way to get home. I enjoyed our Mary Kay make up time too! She was such a caring person & a joy to be around. I called her "Ms. Dignified." Though we have to say food-byr, we're comforted to know that the love has never left us and will never let us go. Even though we cannot know exactly where or when we have to say goodbye the last time my sweet sweet caring friend I do know we will surely meet again. Rest for your work is done & you did it well. I love you Inita. Fly, Fly away . God bless your family.

Synthi'a Penn & Family October 15, 2021