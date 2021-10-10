Inita Robinson Gaither
January 26, 1953 - September 30, 2021
Ms. Inita Robinson Gaither, 68, passed away Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her residence.
Born Jan. 26, 1953, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Hosch and Christine Robinson Watson. She was raised by her grandparents, Archie and Ida (Cowan) Robinson of Woodleaf.
Educated in the public schools of Rowan County, she was a graduate of West Rowan High School, class of 1971. She received her associate degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College in 1990, Bachelor of Arts degree from Livingstone College in 2007, Master of Science degree from Capella University, and was working towards her doctoral degree from Capella University. She was employed with Iredell-Statesville Schools and Davie County Schools from 1981 to 1995, CenterPoint/Tri-County Mental Health Agency from 1995 to 2004, and an internship with Davie Domestic Violence Services and Rape Crisis Center in 2007. From 2010 to 2017, Inita was a caregiver to her daughter, Jacinta.
A lifetime member of Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church, she participated in the choir, taught children's church, led Vacation Bible school and Sunday school. After relocating, she became a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Clayton, where she was a member of the choir. During the pandemic, she worshipped online with Bible Way of Atlas Rd. in Columbia, S.C.
An advocate for all in need, she was very active with community organizations involving children, veterans, ALS, and the American Cancer Society
.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Harold "Buddy" Robinson, Larry Hosch, Giles Hosch, David Hosch, Billy Hosch and Rob Hosch Jr.; two sisters, Carla and Wilhelmina Watson; and daughter, Sgt. Jacinta Kimbrough.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Terri Robinson of Durham, Willette Eley (Alvernon Jr.) of Concord, and Robiane Morgan (Michael) of Raleigh; adopted son, Nicholas Alex Avery of Kernersville; stepdaughters, Pamela Shirley (Shelton) and Stephanie Hernandez (Rafael) both of Huntersville; siblings, Levonia D. Watson of Woodleaf, Claude Hosch, Johnny Hosch, Rodney Hosch, Katherine Amos, and Bernadine Jones; grandchildren, Camille Singleton (E5 ABE2 Trevor), Christopher Jordan Williams, Cameran Kimbrough, Kendall Eley, Kennedi and Kelli Morgan; great-grandchildren, Jaylen Paul Kimbrough, reared in the home, Keturah Joi and Journee Hyman, and Dior Singleton; special niece, Annick Dalton; goddaughter, Latonya Watkins Vaughters; special friend, Joseph Pitts of Albuquerque, N.M.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A public walk thru will be held Thursday, Oct. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m., in the A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral service will be held Friday, Oct. 15, at 1 p.m. in Varick Auditorium at Livingstone College. The burial will be at City Memorial Park, following the service.
Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc.www.nobleandkelsey.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 10, 2021.