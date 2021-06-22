Irene Pace Ferguson BlackburnAugust 31, 1932 - June 19, 2021Mrs. Irene Pace Ferguson Blackburn, 88, of Statesville, transitioned peacefully to her heavenly home surrounded by family and in the arms of her girls, Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence.She was born in Alexander County, Hiddenite, Aug. 31, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Ernest Raymond Pace and Rosalee Teague Pace. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blackburn was preceded in death by her first husband, Harvey L. Ferguson, who died in 1958; second husband, Walter G. Blackburn, who died in 1980; and one sister, Lorene Pace Myers.She was a graduate of Clevenger Business College and Hiddenite High School. She was a retired Trial Court Administrator with the State of North Carolina, 22nd Judicial District, for 23 years.Mrs. Blackburn was a member of First Baptist Church and a former member of Front Street Baptist Church for 42 years where she served on many various committees including president of the W.M.U. (Women's Missionary Union), Sunday school teacher and Sunday School Youth Department leader.Mrs. Blackburn was awarded North Carolina's highest civilian honor, The Order of the Long Leaf Pine in 1999 by then Gov. James B. Hunt Jr., during her retirement ceremony.She was a 50-year member of The Order of The Eastern Star, Statesville Chapter #214, where she served as Worthy Matron for nine terms. She was a charter member of Statesville Noon Civitan Club; member of Statesville Civitan Club; member and past state president of the North Carolina Judicial support staff; member and past president of the Legal Support Staff of North Carolina; member and past president of the Legal Support Staff of Iredell County; and a member and past president of the Metrolina Charter Chapter of The American business Women's Association. Mrs. Blackburn also was a past member and secretary of Statesville Civil Service Board for multiple terms; member and Chairman of Iredell County Jury Commission for multiple terms; and a member of the Board of Elections 4th precinct.Those left to cherish her memory are children, Steven Lee Ferguson and wife, Honeylhona, of Rawlins, Wyo.; daughters, Melissa Dawn Blackburn Geter and husband, Clifton, of Vicksburg, Miss., and Tamara Leigh Blackburn Beehler and husband, Mike, of Statesville. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Kelly Rae Gregory, Whitney Michelle Grubb and husband, Jordan, Eric Matthew Hinceman and wife, Holly, Sabra Elizabeth Walton, David Ferguson and wife, Erminia, and Jacob Ferguson and wife, Wendy; and great-grandchildren, Riley Shay Archer, Carter Champion Hinceman, Adley Reese Grubb and Gemma Leigh Hinceman. Her sisters, Eloise Davis, Mary Lois Dodson, Betty Julian and Patricia Dishman; her brother, David Pace; and several extended family members, also survive.The family will receive friends Saturday, June 26, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Sunday, June 27, at 2 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Statesville, with the Rev. Dr. Nelson Granade officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. For those who are not able to attend in person, the service will be livestreamed on the First Baptist Statesville YouTube page.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home