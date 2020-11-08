Irina OvcharenkoApril 9, 1929 - October 23, 2020Irina Ovcharenko, 91, of Staetsville, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.She was born in Russia, April 9, 1929. She had a daughter, Larisa Godwin, and son-in-law, Verner Godwin III.She came to the United States from Uzbekistan through family reunification to be with her family. Larisa and Verner Godwin lived in 606 S Mulberry St. in Statesville.On Jan. 26, 2014, her daughter, Larisa Godwin passed away. After that, she was all alone. At that time, Irina Ovcharenko lived at 306 Medlin St. in Statesville. She liked to walk around her neighborhood, and to take care of homeless cats. People in her neighborhood liked and respected her. Last year her health declined. She was in Iredell Memorial Hospital several times.I want to thank the doctors, Dr. Andy White, Dr. Bruce Harris, Dr. Ted Vance, Dr. James Foxworthy and all of the medical personnel for caring for her. Her memory will remain in the hearts of her friend always. Loving friend.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home