J.C. CarruthMr. J.C. Carruth, 87, of Statesville, departed this life Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021.A celebration of life services will be conducted today, Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 11:30 a.m., at Rutledge & Bigham Funeral Home. Members of the family will receive friends from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Rutledge & Bigham Funeral Home