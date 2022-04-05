Jacqueline "Jackie" McGinnis GabrielMay 3, 1965 - April 2, 2022Jacqueline " Jackie " McGinnis Gabriel, 56, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, after an extended illness, at Kindred Hospital in Greensboro.Jackie was born May 3, 1965, in Iredell County, to Charles Culp McGinnis of Hiddenite, and Lonja Smith Joyner of Statesville. Jackie worked in manufacturing as a supervisor, and she was a faithful member of Horizon Church in Statesville.Jackie was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy E. McGinnis.Survivors include her husband, Herman "Gabe" Gabriel of the home; two sons, Quentin McGinnis of Hiddenite, and Christopher Lamar Jackson of Salisbury; daughter, Antonia Joyce McGinnis of Statesville; and numerous grandchildren.Funeral services will be conducted Friday, April 8, at 11 a.m., at Horizon Church in Statesville. The Rev. Charles Williams will officiate. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., at the church, prior to the service. Burial at Sandy Springs Baptist Church Cemetery will follow the service.Chapman Funeral Home