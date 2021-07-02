Jacqueline Martini-Maloney
October 25, 1963 - June 25, 2021
Jacqueline Marie Elizabeth "Jackie" Martini-Maloney, 57, of Roper, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021.
Born in Patterson, N.J., Oct. 25, 1963, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence Charles Martini and Anne Mary Agnes Rogers Martini.
Jackie's family was her whole world. She was a proud educator for 30-plus years from the classroom to administration. An advocate for all children, she believed in getting children access to an education as a passport to their futures. Jackie was the principal that made sure that each child had a smile on their face. She believed Life is always an adventure; Faith will see you through, never stop learning, live with no regrets, and always keep moving forward. Remember the dreams that you dream of really do come true.
Surviving are her daughter, Colleen B. Maloney; two sons, Christopher J. Maloney and Patrick J. Maloney; grandson, Pierce; two sisters, Bernadine "Bernie" Stickle (husband, Brian) and their two children, Meghan and Shane; and Christine Koenig (husband, Clifford) and their two daughters, Lisa (husband, Rob) and Kelly; her brother, Michael Martini (wife, Donna) and their two daughters, Allison (husband, Max) their children, Henry and Dillion, and Laura (husband, Johnny); and other extended family members.
A gathering and time of visitation celebrating her life will be held Saturday, July 17, from 1 to 5 p.m., in the fellowship hall of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church, 205 S Main St., Faith, NC 28041.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.www.millerfhc.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jul. 2, 2021.