Jaime BatcherJaime Marie Batcher, 23, of Stony Point, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, alongside her boyfriend, Dylan Poole, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.Jaime was born in Iredell County, Nov. 30, 1996, and was the daughter of Carol R. Johnson and James Batcher. She was a graduate of West Iredell High School.Jaime was employed with JMS Southeast Inc.Jaime was a young lady with a really good heart. She loved kids and she had a passion for helping children with special needs. Her loving and caring personality was infectious, and her loss will leave a void in the lives that she touched.Those left to cherish her memory are her mother and stepfather, Carol and Rich Johnson; her father, James Batcher; and four sisters, Janice Beckham (Nelson), Andrea Willoughby (Charles Gillespie), Megan Willoughby (Matt Ware) and Brittany Willoughby. She is also survived by three nephews; three nieces; and her K-9 companions, Socks, Missy May, Coco, Cheech and Jax.A service to celebrate the life of Jaime will be conducted at 1 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19, in Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Iredell Memorial Gardens will follow. The family will visit with friends Wednesday evening, Nov. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home.Nicholson Funeral Home