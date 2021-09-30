James "Jim" Raleigh BarkleyDecember 12, 1957 - September 28, 2021James "Jim" Raleigh Barkley, 63, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his residence.Born in Iredell County Dec. 12, 1957, he was the son of the late Roy Raleigh Barkley and Duree Fox Barkley Renegar. In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Renee Frazier Barkley; two sisters, Elaine "Laine" Johnson and Melinda June Chandler; and brother-in-law, Sonny Johnson.For over 20 years, Jim was employed with Liberty Homes until becoming disabled, and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Scott (Leanne) Barkley and John Barkley; stepson, Andy Oates; and stepgranddaughter, Haylee Oates.No services will be held at this time.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home