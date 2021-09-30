Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James Raleigh "Jim" Barkley
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
James "Jim" Raleigh Barkley

December 12, 1957 - September 28, 2021

James "Jim" Raleigh Barkley, 63, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at his residence.

Born in Iredell County Dec. 12, 1957, he was the son of the late Roy Raleigh Barkley and Duree Fox Barkley Renegar. In addition to his parents, Jim was also preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Renee Frazier Barkley; two sisters, Elaine "Laine" Johnson and Melinda June Chandler; and brother-in-law, Sonny Johnson.

For over 20 years, Jim was employed with Liberty Homes until becoming disabled, and was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.

Those left to cherish his memory are his brothers, Scott (Leanne) Barkley and John Barkley; stepson, Andy Oates; and stepgranddaughter, Haylee Oates.

No services will be held at this time.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results