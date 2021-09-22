James My friend my brother. I have a lots of memories of you once I was on vacation in Florida and my car will not turn off and the key was taken out my next step was take out the battery and that didn't work. I went to a Auto Zone and they didn't have no idea and they recommended to go tomorrow to a dealership I told them that is not going to work. I remember having your cellphone number and called you about 9 o'clock at night and explained my situation you laughed I said James place you said OK put all back together and the key too. I need you to take some cables out of the spark plugs and I did at the 3rd one the car turned off. James I will never forget you in my life. R.I.P.

Carlos Estrada September 24, 2021