James Bunton
James Alfred Bunton, 61, of Statesville, passed away, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.
James was born Dec. 16, 1959, in Iredell County, the son of the late Everett and Edna Lackey Bunton. He was a graduate of Iredell County Schools and was married to the late Judenna Josey Bunton, who passed away in 2011. He was the co-owner/ operator of Bunton-Lebe's Tire & Alignment. Cars were his life, and he loved drag racing.
He is survived by one sister, Carolyn Allison; two brothers, Dennis Bunton (Sherri Willard), Randy Bunton (Debbie); companion, Mary Goodman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 23, 2021.