Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James C. "Jim" Echerd
1944 - 2020
BORN
1944
DIED
2020
James "Jim" C. Echerd

April 17, 1944 - April 18, 2020

James "Jim" C. Echerd, 76, of Statesville passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Jim was born to the late James H. and Mary Echerd in Iredell County, April 17, 1944.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Andy Echerd.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cortni Farmer (Shawn); three grandchildren, Caitlin, Grace and Will Farmer; a sister, Toni Pottinger; and a very special friend whom he loved dearly, Kaye Morris.

A graveside service will be held for Jim, Saturday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery located at 114 Oakwood Dr. in Statesville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to VFW, 137 Jordan Lane, Statesville, NC 28677.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
7
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
114 Oakwood Dr., Statesville, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
November 1, 2020