James "Danny" Calabrese III
J. Daniel Calabrese III, 58, of Statesville, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
Danny was born May 17, 1962, in Statesville, to the late James D. Calabrese II and the late Mavis Surface Calabrese. He graduated from Iredell County schools and Mitchell Community College. He was employed by Kontane Logistics in Statesville and considered them family. Danny was a life-long member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Statesville. Danny was a retired, but long-time fireman with Wayside Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid hunter, especially in his beloved West Virginia, and loved to fish in the West Virginia and North Carolina mountains. Danny was preceded in death by his grandparents, P.H. and Daisy Wickline Surface, of West Virginia, the Eva Torquato Calabrese of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Statesville, and James Daniel Calabrese, of Pittsburgh, Pa.
He is survived by his sister, Susan Calabrese Wise; nieces, Beth Harris and husband, Joey, and Emily Wise; great-nephew, Sam Harris. Also surviving are beloved family members from Georgia, Virginia, Florida, West Virginia and Arizona. Danny also had many, many friends that meant the world to him.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rajkumar Joshi and Dr. James Bradford for not only providing outstanding medical care, but the care they exhibited after his death. We will be forever grateful for them.
Due to COVID-19, no services are scheduled.
Those who wish to remember him may make memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St, Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate;
or to Lake Norman Humane, 2106 Charlotte Hwy, Mooresville, NC 28117. Nicholson Funeral Home is serving the family.
Nicholson Funeral Homewww.nicholsonfunerals.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 9, 2021.