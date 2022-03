James "Keith" Call



James "Keith" Call, 56, of Statesville, passed away after a lung illness, leaving the pains of this world behind.



Keith loved to work in years of health. He loved to fish, golf, cook, and enjoyed fellowship with friends. Keith will be missed very much.



Keith is survived by his father, Gary Call; and his two sons, Bryon Call and Adam Call.



There will be a private family service for Keith.



Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 3, 2021.