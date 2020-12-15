So sorry to hear of Jimmy´s passing. Our families had a lot of good times together when we were neighbors. I know his family was everything to him as he was to them. Over the years since we moved away from Durham I have shared the story of when Jimmy bought his Sears 32 inch cut riding mower. We lived across the road from them and one day when I was out cutting the foot high weeds in our back yard I heard the noise of his new mower coming down my driveway and he proceeded to cut one 32 inch path down and around our yard never looking up from his task but I could tell he had a big smile on his face and without stopping or saying anything drove his mower straight back home. Needless to say I had to go visit him shortly and find out more...I purchased the same mower a few days later. Rest well my friend you will be missed by many that knew you.

Betty and Donnie Pope December 14, 2020