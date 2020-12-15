James Marvin Franklin Jr., loving husband and father of Statesville, passed away peacefully to be with his Savior in the evening hours of Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
He was born in Durham, Jan. 28, 1942. He was the only child to the late James Marvin Franklin Sr. and Pearl Collier Franklin.
A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Stony Point United Methodist Church. The Rev. Mickey Moree and the Rev. Donnie Durham will officiate. The body will lie in state Tuesday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Chapman Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to Stony Point United Methodist Church, 311 Ruritan Park, Stony Point, NC 28678.
The family requests for all attendees to follow CDC guidelines; wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart.
Chapman Funeral Home
158 Stony Point School Rd.,
Stony Point, NC 28678
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 15, 2020.
Our Prayers & Love are with you all!! We would be there but I have Covid and I would'nt want to put anyone in harms way! We love y'all so much, if you need anything at all please know I'm a phone call away!!
Norman & Hollie Jordan
December 15, 2020
Sending love & prayers Angie to you and family.
Wendy Westbrooks
December 15, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jimmy´s passing. Our families had a lot of good times together when we were neighbors. I know his family was everything to him as he was to them.
Over the years since we moved away from Durham I have shared the story of when Jimmy bought his Sears 32 inch cut riding mower. We lived across the road from them and one day when I was out cutting the foot high weeds in our back yard I heard the noise of his new mower coming down my driveway and he proceeded to cut one 32 inch path down and around our yard never looking up from his task but I could tell he had a big smile on his face and without stopping or saying anything drove his mower straight back home. Needless to say I had to go visit him shortly and find out more...I purchased the same mower a few days later. Rest well my friend you will be missed by many that knew you.
Betty and Donnie Pope
December 14, 2020
Worked with, and knew Jim for a good deal of the 30 yrs he at IBM.... His word was his bond- a stand-up friend always . I retired before he did, and moved to Coast-lost track of Jim, and i regret that... If you talked with Jim very long, you would know that Sarah, Melissa, and Angie were his linchpins in life. Smooth sailing from now on, Big Buddy.
Scott Hughes
Coworker
December 14, 2020
Sorry he is gone but no more suffering. It was my privilege to have known him. He will be missed. Love to Sarah Melissa and Angie. You are all in my prayers.