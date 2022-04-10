James GibsonJames William Gibson, 80, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by family, with Grace holding his hand.James was born July 14, 1941, in Macon County, and was the son of the late Dee Gibson and Lavada Woodard Gibson. He served faithfully at Union Chapel Baptist Church for many years. He worked at the NC DOT Equipment as the supervisor as well as farmed.In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Herman.James is survived by his wife of 60 years, Grace Johnson Gibson; four daughters, Teresa, Kelly, Jennifer and Nancy; and two sons, Mike Gibson and Mike Talley. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Noah and Jerica; as well as numerous loved ones. He has touched many lives just being who God has made him to be.A visitation will be held Monday, April 11, at Union Chapel Baptist Church from 1 to 2 p.m., with services to follow, with the Rev. Robin Miller officiating. Burial in the church cemetery will follow the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Union Chapel Baptist Church.Troutman Funeral Home