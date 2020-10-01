Menu
James Henderson
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
The Rev. James Henderson

The Rev. James Henderson, 83, was born Oct. 20, 1936, in Du Pont, Ga., to the late Sara Hutchinson and Walter Henderson.

Rev. Henderson graduated as salutatorian from Stanton High School in Jacksonville, Fla. He attended Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga., on a full scholarship. After graduation, he matriculated at Interdenominational Theological Center where he received his Bachelor of Divinity Degree. Rev. Henderson served in the U.S. Air Force from Jan. 27, 1960 through Jan. 26, 1963. He was ordained into the gospel ministry at Providence Baptist Church in Atlanta, Ga. He also pastored Shiloh Baptist Church in Anderson, S.C., Community Presbyterian Church in Portsmouth, Va., Messiah Presbyterian Church in Norfolk, Va., Freedom Presbyterian Church in Statesville, and Reed Memorial Presbyterian Church in Morrisville. He retired in 2001 from Calvary Presbyterian Church in Statesville, after 24 years of service.

In his early years he was a little league baseball and football coach. He was the Executive Director of Communicare in Statesville. He served on several boards in the Statesville area including Barium Springs Board of Regents, the YMCA Board of Directors and the Mitchell College Board of Trustees. He was involved in local and global mission projects. He also served as Vice President of Student Affairs at Barber-Scotia College in Concord.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Eunatee Tyner Henderson; his children, James Howard Henderson (Valerie), Cheryl Brown (Eugene), Eric Henderson (Cheryl), Jerome Henderson (Traci), Christinsen Henderson (Kimberly). He was blessed with 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews and sibling, Sylvia Fluckers. He was preceded by sisters, Inez Jaminson, Verna Mae Brunson, Elizabeth Mincey, Doris Morton, and Sarah Henderson; brothers, Walter L. Henderson, Julius Henderson, and Elmore Henderson. He was loved by his family, church family and friends.

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Oct. 1, 2020.
Praying for God's comfort and strength to be yours at this time and always!
Addie Peterson
September 30, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Henderson family. May God continue to keep you in his care.
The Hayden Family, NC
September 30, 2020