James PottsMarch 14, 1941 - June 4, 2021James Larry "Dude" "Jas" Potts, 80, of Statesville, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.Born in Iredell County, March 14, 1941, he was a son of the late James Lee Potts and Audrey Cain Potts. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Holbrook.Mr. Potts was a retired Statesville firefighter and spent time working at M & M Tack Shop, JCPenny warehouse, and was an avid horseman. He also helped Cline's Floats, enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, playing bluegrass music, golf, hunting, fishing, camping and he had a classic 1955 Chevy. He truly enjoyed life.Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Wanda Gregory Potts; a son, Dale Potts (Pam); a daughter, Michelle (Shelly) Carpenter (Todd); a brother, Craig Potts (Kathy); and a sister, Judy Mitera (Jerry). Also surviving are two grandchildren, Katie Potts and Jake Carpenter; two stepgrandchildren, Dusty and Chase Gatton; and a yet to be born great-grandchild to be named Wren Carpenter.Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, at Fellowship Baptist Church, with the Rev. Beau Mills and the Rev. Roger Krider officiating. All firefighters in attendance will serve as honorary pallbearers. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The family will greet friends Monday evening, June 7, at Nicholson Funeral Home, from 7 to 9 p.m.Memorials may be given to Fellowship Baptist Church, 2306 Buffalo Shoals Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.Nicholson Funeral Home