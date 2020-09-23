I am really sorry to hear the news of Puddin's death. Although it's been awhile since our days at Lou U (Louisburg College), the memories have certainly not faded. What an awesome guy! One of the nicest guys one could ever meet. Fun, quick-witted, laid back, but smart as a whip. I also enjoyed giving him a hard time when my hometown team, the UNC Tar Heels won the National Championship in 1982. He loved his Wolfpack and returned the favor the next year. I know he will be missed by his family and friends, but the memories will never fade. My love and prayers go out to his family and all of his friends. Much love, Kelton Durham

Kelton Durham September 22, 2020