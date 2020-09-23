Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
James Robert Lowe
1962 - 2020
BORN
1962
DIED
2020
James Robert Lowe

March 22, 1962 - September 21, 2020

James Robert Lowe, 58, of Raleigh passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. Born and raised in Wilson, he was the middle child of Pearla Ann and Vincent Lowe Jr. James attended Fike High School in Wilson, North Carolina State University in Raleigh and Atlantic Christian College in Wilson. On Nov. 27, 1993, James married his true love, Sydney Lassiter.

Known by all as "Puddin'", he was a loving and devoted husband, father, son and brother. He was a friend to all who knew him. Puddin' was in banking and financial services for 23 years but his true passions were sports, all things Wolfpack, the KA house, the Breakfast Club, the annual ACC Tournament gathering in Morehead City, and frequent trips to the beach and Harbour Island, Bahamas with friends and family.

Witty, humble and endearing, James did not need the spotlight. In fact, nothing quite put that irresistible twinkle in his crystal blue eyes like enjoying the glow of his three girls and wife, Sydney in the center of it.

Puddin' was immensely loved, will be greatly missed and thought of often with only the most wonderful memories.

James is survived by his wife, Sydney Lassiter Lowe; daughters, Grayson Lowe, Charlotte Lowe and Lucy Lowe, all of Raleigh; mother, Pearla Ann Lowe of Raleigh; brothers, Lester Lowe and John Lowe and spouse, Cameron Lowe, of Raleigh; along with 12 adoring nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Lowe Jr.

A private family service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 25, at Hayes Barton United Methodist Church in Raleigh. A livestream of the service can be watched at the following link: www.hbumc2.visitmysite.net/webstream/live.php.

A celebration of his life will also be held at a later date.

The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to the nurses and caregivers at The Cypress of Raleigh Home Care and Amedisys Hospice.

Flowers are welcome or please consider memorials in James' memory to UNC Lineberger Cancer Center, 101 Manning Dr., Chapel Hill, NC 27514.

Joyner's Funeral Home and Crematory of Wilson

www.joyners.net
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Hayes Barton United Methodist Church
, Raleigh, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Joyners Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
KIM OHAN
September 24, 2020
My sincerest sympathy to all the Lowe family....Sydney, Grayson. Charlotte, Lucy, Lester, John, and Pearla Ann. James was dearly loved by all who knew him. My love to all of you, Cherish your memories! Robert
Robert Flippin
September 23, 2020
Dennis Koballa
September 23, 2020
I am really sorry to hear the news of Puddin's death. Although it's been awhile since our days at Lou U (Louisburg College), the memories have certainly not faded. What an awesome guy! One of the nicest guys one could ever meet. Fun, quick-witted, laid back, but smart as a whip. I also enjoyed giving him a hard time when my hometown team, the UNC Tar Heels won the National Championship in 1982. He loved his Wolfpack and returned the favor the next year. I know he will be missed by his family and friends, but the memories will never fade. My love and prayers go out to his family and all of his friends. Much love, Kelton Durham
Kelton Durham
September 22, 2020