Dr. James Franklin RodgersJune 11, 1927 - April 5, 2020Dr. James Franklin Rodgers, 92, of Statesville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ Sunday, April 5, 2020.Due to the shutting down of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic, his family had a private graveside burial and elected to postpone his memorial service and obituary until now when public gatherings are permitted.James "Jim", the son of John B. Rodgers and Ella C. Rodgers was a lifelong resident of Statesville. He served his community in many various positions; including City Councilman, Chairman of the Airport Commission and board member of the Iredell Memorial Hospital. He practiced dentistry in Statesville and in the Iredell County Schools for 33 years.As a lifelong member of the First ARP Church, he served his congregation in many roles throughout his lifetime, including Deacon, Elder and Sunday school teacher, among many others.Jim served his country in the U.S. Navy. After World War II ended, Jim returned to the academic world and graduated from the UNC School of Dentistry to become one of Iredell County's most prominent dentists, working several years in private practice and thereafter working in the school system in public service. He truly had a passion for helping people who needed it the most.Jim led a very active life and had many hobbies including hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing, but most of all, flying airplanes. He became a private pilot in 1971 and loved being able to share his passion with anyone who was interested.In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dorothy.Jim leaves behind one son, John Rodgers and wife, Leslie; three grandchildren, Mallory R. Tucker and husband, Eric, Erin R. Turner and husband, Isaac, and Daniel J. Rodgers; and great-granddaughter, Austin P. Turner.A service to celebrate the life of Jim Rodgers will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, at The First ARP Church, Statesville.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First ARP Church, 123 E. Broad St. Statesville, NC 28677.Troutman Funeral Home