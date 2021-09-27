To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Linda, you and Jim were such gracious participants in the Chinook world, and it saddens me to hear of his passing. You will continue in my thoughts just as Jim and his warm smile will continue in my memories.
Gail Rebecca Williams
September 29, 2021
Linda we were so sorry to hear about Jim. We love all of you and are praying
Michael hillard
September 27, 2021
Linda, you and Jim have been such good neighbors. We think a lot of you both. Our community lost a good one when Jim passed. He will not be forgotten. God bless you all during this tough time.
Scott and Pam Stewart
Friend
September 27, 2021
Linda, Scottie, Jeanna and Avery,
We are so sorry to hear of Jim's passing. May the Lord bless each one of you with much love, peace and strength during this difficult time.
Our thoughts and prayers will be with you.
Lisa Elam
September 27, 2021
Sorry to hear of Jim passing. I always thought alot of him. He was so kind and treated people with so much respect. He will be missed. God bless.