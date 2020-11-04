Menu
BORN
September 30, 1968
DIED
November 1, 2020
James Stanley Allison

September 30, 1968 - November 1, 2020

Mr. James Stanley Allison, 52, was born Sept. 30, 1968, in Iredell County, to Tony and Rachel Earl Allison. Affectionately known to his family as "Stan," he was the seventh of eight children. James attended Iredell County schools, graduating from North Iredell High in 1987.

James entered into Heavenly rest the evening of Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Allison; and two brothers, Ronnie E. Allsion and Tony "Curtis" Allison.

In addition to his mother, Rachel Earl Allison, James is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Tonya Madison Allison; children, Whitney L. Lomax, Deann R. Lomax, Tyra R. Allison, Jerric S. Alison, Jonathan (Gabbie) Allison, and Joshua S. Allison; grandson, Zy'mir Pledger; siblings, Donnie E. (Bonnie) Allison, Sharon Dianne Allison, Debra A. (Robert) Daniels, Sonja A. Smith, and Robert Wayne (Terica Donnell) Allison; aunt, Margaret B. Allison; father-in-law, Jimmy Madison and mother-in-law, Clara Dale Madison; brothers-in-law, Earl (Jennifer) Madison and Bradley (Emily) Madison; sister-in-law, Sandra (Jeff) Bentley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he dearly loved.

James was a man of honor and wisdom, who put God first and family second. He was faithful to his family and friends. James attended Trinity Christian Center in Elkin, where he taught his two most loved buddies, Logan Shore and Judah Brown.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Gentry Family Chapel, 5108 U.S. Hwy 601 Yadkinville, NC 27055, with Pastor John Cox, Pastor Jason Brown, and the Rev. Jeffrey Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery, 5532 St. Paul Church Rd., Hamptonville, NC 27020. Mr. Allison will be available for viewing Thursday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202; or to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the physicians and staff of Novant Health, WFBMC Transplant Team, and the staff of Yadkin Dialysis Center for the loving care given to James.

Gentry Funeral Services

www.gentryfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
5
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Nov
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
11 Entries
Tonya, I am so sorry to hear about James.He was a good man and he will be missed by many .Ill be praying for you and the kids as you go through this difficult time.If you need someone to talk to you can message me anytime.
Melisa&Tim Waloven
Friend
November 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss he was a super guy! I worked with him at old stage really sorry to hear this. May God bless and help you thru this time.
Tami Brown
November 3, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Melody Basemore
Friend
November 3, 2020
Tonya I'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort for you all.
Pam Tulbert
Friend
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. So sorry to hear this. Ann Couch
Elizabeth Couch
Friend
November 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
ROSHELLIA WILLIAMS
Friend
November 3, 2020
Tonya, I'm so sorry for the loss tell all the kids that James was an awesome and patient person especially when I was trying to learn how to cut meat! He laughed at me all day! I don't see. You guys but you've always been in my heart. May you all be in peace that you will see each other again in the Glory of God.
Mindy Spillman
Friend
November 3, 2020
Sending prayers to y’all during this time. So sorry for your loss
Carly Shull
Friend
November 3, 2020
Sending hugs and prayers to you all. Lynn and Kim Henderson
Kim Henderson
Acquaintance
November 3, 2020
I will never forget his smile and mild manner. He overcame many obstacles and pressed on with his life. James was a good man
Pam Shore
Friend
November 3, 2020
Sending my condolences to you and your family. Will keep praying for your family. God Bless
Sharon and Barbara Russell
Friend
November 3, 2020