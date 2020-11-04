James Stanley Allison
September 30, 1968 - November 1, 2020
Mr. James Stanley Allison, 52, was born Sept. 30, 1968, in Iredell County, to Tony and Rachel Earl Allison. Affectionately known to his family as "Stan," he was the seventh of eight children. James attended Iredell County schools, graduating from North Iredell High in 1987.
James entered into Heavenly rest the evening of Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony Allison; and two brothers, Ronnie E. Allsion and Tony "Curtis" Allison.
In addition to his mother, Rachel Earl Allison, James is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Tonya Madison Allison; children, Whitney L. Lomax, Deann R. Lomax, Tyra R. Allison, Jerric S. Alison, Jonathan (Gabbie) Allison, and Joshua S. Allison; grandson, Zy'mir Pledger; siblings, Donnie E. (Bonnie) Allison, Sharon Dianne Allison, Debra A. (Robert) Daniels, Sonja A. Smith, and Robert Wayne (Terica Donnell) Allison; aunt, Margaret B. Allison; father-in-law, Jimmy Madison and mother-in-law, Clara Dale Madison; brothers-in-law, Earl (Jennifer) Madison and Bradley (Emily) Madison; sister-in-law, Sandra (Jeff) Bentley; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he dearly loved.
James was a man of honor and wisdom, who put God first and family second. He was faithful to his family and friends. James attended Trinity Christian Center in Elkin, where he taught his two most loved buddies, Logan Shore and Judah Brown.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6, at Gentry Family Chapel, 5108 U.S. Hwy 601 Yadkinville, NC 27055, with Pastor John Cox, Pastor Jason Brown, and the Rev. Jeffrey Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery, 5532 St. Paul Church Rd., Hamptonville, NC 27020. Mr. Allison will be available for viewing Thursday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202; or to Multiple Sclerosis Foundation 6520 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the physicians and staff of Novant Health, WFBMC Transplant Team, and the staff of Yadkin Dialysis Center for the loving care given to James.
Gentry Funeral Serviceswww.gentryfuneralservice.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 4, 2020.