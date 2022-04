James Randolph Turner



Mr. James Randolph Turner, 62, of Mooresville, passed away Monday, April 11, 2022.



A celebration of life service will be conducted Tuesday April 19, at 12 p.m., at Freedom Christian Center, in Mooresville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.



Clyburn and Bigham Mortuary & Cremation Services is serving the Turner family.



Published by Statesville Record & Landmark from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2022.