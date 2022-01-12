James WaughNovember 21, 1932 - January 9, 2022James "Jim" Lloyd Waugh, of Lenoir, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.He was born Nov. 21, 1932, in Statesville, to Harley L. Waugh and Daisy Benfield Waugh, both deceased. He married Sara Flippin Waugh Dec. 25, 1960. She died Oct. 19, 2009.Jim was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruby W. Shoemaker, Camilla W. Loftin, Desolee W. Lindsey, Lois W. Ervin, Betty W. Pope and Laine W. Sherill; and his brother, Dan Waugh.Jims' survivors include his brothers-in-law, Farris Ervin and Larry Sherrill; along with many loving nieces and nephews.Jim served in the U.S. Army after graduating from Celeste Henkel High School. He later graduated from East Carolina College with a bachelor's degree and master's degree. He had worked at Broyhill Furniture and retired from teaching at various schools in the Lenoir area.Memorials may be given in his memory to Amorem Hospice; or Bethlehem UMC, 607 Bethlehem Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Blue Ridge Memorial Park, 2017 Wilkesboro Blvd., in Lenoir.Evans Funeral Service