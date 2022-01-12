Menu
James Waugh
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
1070 TAYLORSVILLE RD
Lenoir, NC
James Waugh

November 21, 1932 - January 9, 2022

James "Jim" Lloyd Waugh, of Lenoir, passed away Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

He was born Nov. 21, 1932, in Statesville, to Harley L. Waugh and Daisy Benfield Waugh, both deceased. He married Sara Flippin Waugh Dec. 25, 1960. She died Oct. 19, 2009.

Jim was also preceded in death by sisters, Ruby W. Shoemaker, Camilla W. Loftin, Desolee W. Lindsey, Lois W. Ervin, Betty W. Pope and Laine W. Sherill; and his brother, Dan Waugh.

Jims' survivors include his brothers-in-law, Farris Ervin and Larry Sherrill; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

Jim served in the U.S. Army after graduating from Celeste Henkel High School. He later graduated from East Carolina College with a bachelor's degree and master's degree. He had worked at Broyhill Furniture and retired from teaching at various schools in the Lenoir area.

Memorials may be given in his memory to Amorem Hospice; or Bethlehem UMC, 607 Bethlehem Rd., Statesville, NC 28677.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Blue Ridge Memorial Park, 2017 Wilkesboro Blvd., in Lenoir.

Evans Funeral Service

www.evansfuneralservice.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 12, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Park
2017 Wilkesboro Blvd., Lenoir, NC
Funeral services provided by:
EVANS FUNERAL SERVICE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
