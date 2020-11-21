James Willie Parks



November 17, 1932 - November 18, 2020



James Willie Parks passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020.



He was born in Iredell County, Nov. 17, 1932, to Laura Parks. He was self-employed as a logger. James enjoyed singing, gardening, telling jokes, talking, and loved going to K & W Cafeteria, eating Bojangles wings, and playing with his grandchildren. James was a co-founder of Miracle Faith Towers in Statesville, where he served as a Deacon, and truly loved the Lord.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Pastor Ella Parks; daughter, Shelia Keaton; grandchildren, Michael, Timothy, and Anthony; sister, Roberta Smyre; brother, Alferd Parks; nephew, George Smyre; great-niece, Diamond Connor; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends.



A celebration of life service will be conducted Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m., at Miracle Faith Towers, Statesville, with burial at Iredell Memorial Park, Statesville.



Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Nov. 21, 2020.