Janet Smith HarkeySeptember 25, 1943 - December 20, 2021Janet Smith Harkey, 78, of Woodleaf, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.She was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Carter County, Tenn., the daughter of the late Wayne and Kate Smith. Janet enjoyed painting, quilting, and sewing soft sculpture dolls that she sold at numerous arts and crafts fairs. She was also a longtime daycare owner and director in Statesville.Janet leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Robert Harkey; three sons, David Harkey (Chris), Steve Harkey (Dawn) and Robbie Harkey (Jessie Wemyss); grandchildren, Kip, Karley, Hayden, Kendall, Kaitlin (Luke) and Carson; great-grandchild, Kinsley; sister, Doris Clark; brothers, Jerry and Roger Smith; and brother-in-law, Roy Snyder.A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 27, in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Tim McCullough officiating.Instead of flowers, if you would like to contribute in Janet's memory, please remember Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home