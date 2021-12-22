Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Janet Smith Harkey
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Janet Smith Harkey

September 25, 1943 - December 20, 2021

Janet Smith Harkey, 78, of Woodleaf, passed away Monday, Dec. 20, 2021.

She was born Sept. 25, 1943, in Carter County, Tenn., the daughter of the late Wayne and Kate Smith. Janet enjoyed painting, quilting, and sewing soft sculpture dolls that she sold at numerous arts and crafts fairs. She was also a longtime daycare owner and director in Statesville.

Janet leaves behind her husband of 59 years, Robert Harkey; three sons, David Harkey (Chris), Steve Harkey (Dawn) and Robbie Harkey (Jessie Wemyss); grandchildren, Kip, Karley, Hayden, Kendall, Kaitlin (Luke) and Carson; great-grandchild, Kinsley; sister, Doris Clark; brothers, Jerry and Roger Smith; and brother-in-law, Roy Snyder.

A graveside service will be held Monday, Dec. 27, in New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Tim McCullough officiating.

Instead of flowers, if you would like to contribute in Janet's memory, please remember Gordon Hospice House of Statesville.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
New Salem Methodist Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results