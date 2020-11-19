Janie Elizabeth Harris JonesSeptember 25, 1926 -November 14, 2020Janie Elizabeth Harris Jones, 94, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, Nov.14, 2020.She was born Sept. 25, 1926, in Statesville, to the late Richard J. Harris and Mary Smith Harris.Mrs. Jones was a retired teacher for the Iredell-Statesville School Systems. She is a member of Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church in Statesville.The family will receive friends Thursday, Nov. 19, from 1:30 to 2 p.m., with a service following at 2 p.m., at Mt. Pleasant AME Zion Church, in Statesville. Entombment at Iredell Memorial Park will follow the service.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville