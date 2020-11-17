Jay Campbell
Mr. Jay Clinton Campbell, 98, of Statesville, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House.
Mr. Campbell was born Sept. 18, 1922, in Davie County, and was the son of the late James and Fannie Anderson Campbell. He attended Davie County Schools and April 20, 1945, he married Betty Parks Campbell, who survives, of the home. He was retired from Kewaunee Scientific, Inc. and was a member of Temple Baptist Church. He loved watching Westerns, woodworking and his garden.
In addition to his wife of 75 years, he is survived by four sons, Donald "Don" Campbell (Wanda) of Statesville, Larry Campbell (Libby) of Statesville, Teddy Campbell (Trish) of Statesville and Kerby Campbell (Kelli) of Lincoln, Ill.; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one brother, Wade Campbell (Evelyn) of Statesville. He was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Sylvester Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Temple Baptist Church. The family will visit with friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Jay's grandsons and two great-grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be James Childers and Terry Tevepaugh.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
