Jayne Allen Moose
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Jayne Allen Moose

June 19, 1947 - December 28, 2021

Jayne Allen Moose, 74 of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Jayne was born June 19, 1947, to the late James and Effie Allen. Jayne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lonnie Moose; great-grandson, Leland Washington; brothers, Claude and Frank Allen; sisters, Barbara Jordan and Carolyn Summers.

Jayne leaves behind a loving family, daughter, Cindy Nance; son, John Campbell; granddaughters, Kim Alexander (Brent), Kristie Nance; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Azariya, Sarah, Kristian, Kyrie, Dakari, and Le'ana.

Jayne is a member of Liberty Baptist Church, graduate of Harmony High School, worked at Gulistan Carpet for 41 years. She loved to spend time with her family, cooking, going to church, and spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids.

A public visitation will be held, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, with funeral services following in the chapel, at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Roger Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Redemption Baptist Church Cemetery.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:30p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Jan
4
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Cindy I'm sorry to hear of your loss. Prayers for you and the rest of the family.
Donna White
January 1, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
December 31, 2021
