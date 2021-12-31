Jayne Allen MooseJune 19, 1947 - December 28, 2021Jayne Allen Moose, 74 of Statesville, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.Jayne was born June 19, 1947, to the late James and Effie Allen. Jayne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lonnie Moose; great-grandson, Leland Washington; brothers, Claude and Frank Allen; sisters, Barbara Jordan and Carolyn Summers.Jayne leaves behind a loving family, daughter, Cindy Nance; son, John Campbell; granddaughters, Kim Alexander (Brent), Kristie Nance; great-grandchildren, Autumn, Azariya, Sarah, Kristian, Kyrie, Dakari, and Le'ana.Jayne is a member of Liberty Baptist Church, graduate of Harmony High School, worked at Gulistan Carpet for 41 years. She loved to spend time with her family, cooking, going to church, and spoiling her grandkids and great-grandkids.A public visitation will be held, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, with funeral services following in the chapel, at 2:30 p.m., with Pastor Roger Holland officiating. Burial will follow at Redemption Baptist Church Cemetery.Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home