Menu
Search
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jean Catherine Burdette Lynch
Jean Catherine Burdette Lynch

Jean Catherine Burdette Lynch, 90, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House.

Born in Fulton County, Ga., she was the daughter of the late James Curtis Burdette and Nannie Indiana Lungenuno Burdette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers and one sister; her loving husband, Billy Mack Lynch, who passed away Oct. 18, 2015; and precious son, Sammy Lynch. She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Vickie Lynch Danyels (Chuck), Karen Denise McGinnis and Christopher Lynch (Tina); eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She will lie-in-state at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, Sunday, Sept. 27, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery beginning at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Jeff Coley officiating.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
September 26, 2020