Jeff Ammon
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Jeff Ammon

Jeffrey Lynn Ammon, 72, of Statesville, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Gordon Hospice House.

Jeff was born May 12, 1949, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Van Ammon and Carolyn Habin Ammon. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church. He worked at Excel Trucking as a manager.

Jeff is survived by his wife of 51 years, Deborah Mills Ammon; son, Jeffrey L. Ammon Jr. (Julie Kerns); daughter, Shanda Ammon; and grandson, Avery Hodges (Miranda). Also surviving are his two brothers, Robert Ammon (Linda) and Andrew Ammon (Torie).

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 30, at 2 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour prior. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at Iredell Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 27, 2022.
