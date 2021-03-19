Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffery Withers Davis
FUNERAL HOME
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
705 Davie Ave
Statesville, NC
Jeffery Withers Davis

Mr. Jeffery Withers Davis, 60, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home in Marietta, Ga.

A native of Statesville, he was the son of the late Colin V. Davis Sr. and Grace Elgevia Withers Davis.

He was a graduate of Statesville Senior High School and UNC-Charlotte, where he received a B.S. in computer science. After college, he lived and worked in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, eventually settling in Marietta where he resided for the past 25 years.

In addition to his mother, surviving members of his family include his brother, Colin V. Davis Jr. of Cornelius; nephews, Colin V. Davis III (Karla) of London, U.K., and Matthew R. Davis of Concord; and niece, Chelsea D. Singer (Adam) of Concord. He is also survived by numerous cousins on both sides of his family.

Jeff was such a good son to his mother and father, attentively taking care of their many needs during the difficult times with aging parents. He will always be remembered as the "cool, fun Uncle Jeff" to his nephews and niece. He had the gift of carrying on a conversation with anyone and was always quick with the jokes.

A graveside service will be held Friday, March 26, at 1 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org or the Atlanta Community Food Bank at acfb.org.

Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home

www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Oakwood Cemetery
Statesville, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
We just found out that Jeff had died. Please accepted our condolences. We loved him, and he was very much thought of as family. We will truly miss him.
Heidi & Charlie Lo
April 11, 2021
My condolences to Colin and the Davis family. So long, Pancho.
Gene Howard
March 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results