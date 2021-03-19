Jeffery Withers Davis
Mr. Jeffery Withers Davis, 60, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home in Marietta, Ga.
A native of Statesville, he was the son of the late Colin V. Davis Sr. and Grace Elgevia Withers Davis.
He was a graduate of Statesville Senior High School and UNC-Charlotte, where he received a B.S. in computer science. After college, he lived and worked in Winston-Salem and Raleigh, eventually settling in Marietta where he resided for the past 25 years.
In addition to his mother, surviving members of his family include his brother, Colin V. Davis Jr. of Cornelius; nephews, Colin V. Davis III (Karla) of London, U.K., and Matthew R. Davis of Concord; and niece, Chelsea D. Singer (Adam) of Concord. He is also survived by numerous cousins on both sides of his family.
Jeff was such a good son to his mother and father, attentively taking care of their many needs during the difficult times with aging parents. He will always be remembered as the "cool, fun Uncle Jeff" to his nephews and niece. He had the gift of carrying on a conversation with anyone and was always quick with the jokes.
A graveside service will be held Friday, March 26, at 1 p.m., at Oakwood Cemetery in Statesville. The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project
at woundedwarriorproject.org
or the Atlanta Community Food Bank at acfb.org
.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 19, 2021.