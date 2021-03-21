Menu
Jeffrey Frazier
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Statesville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Jeffrey Frazier

Jeffrey Wayne Frazier, 66, of Statesville, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, March 18, 2021, with his children by his side.

Jeff was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Paul Stephen Frazier and Frances Lundy Frazier. He was a graduate of Statesville High School and retired from Iredell County as the Director of Facility Services as well as West Iredell Fire Department, where he served for decades. He was a proud member of The Rock Church and was always helping others. He was a one-of-a-kind man who loved his family, God, working, camping, and riding his RZRS (side by sides)

In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his son, Adam Frazier; niece, Katie Sigmon; and brother-in-law, Jack Sigmon.

Jeff is survived by his son, Josh Frazier of Statesville; daughter, Abby Frazier of Statesville; four grandchildren, Bryson Caldwell, Adriana and Emma Smith, and Lucas Frazier; two sisters, Judy Howard (Ronnie) of Union Grove, and Elaine Sigmon of Statesville; two nephews, Travis Howard (Emily) and Kyle Howard (Melia); niece, Emmylou Madison (Ben); and five great-nieces and -nephews, Avery, Brennan, and Smith Howard and Luna and Juniper Madison.

A memorial service for close friends and family will be held Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m., at The Rock Church with Pastor Mike Pharr officiating, followed by a receiving of friends at 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Rock Church, 1737 Wilkesboro Hwy., Suite D., Statesville, NC 28677; and Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Visitation
2:00p.m.
The Rock Church
Statesville, NC
Mar
27
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
The Rock Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
We will keep you close in our thoughts and prayers in the coming weeks as you are going through your process of grieving.
Dottie & Jack & Smith Family
March 22, 2021
Sending healing prayers & comforting hugs during this difficult time. My deepest condolences. May God bless your family.
Darlene Tucker
March 22, 2021
Nothing will ever be the same without you.
Abby
March 21, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathy and praying for the family.
Herman & Jackie Gabriel
March 21, 2021
I will miss you , my brother, my friend.
Sis (Elaine) Sigmon
March 21, 2021
