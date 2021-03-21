Jeffrey FrazierJeffrey Wayne Frazier, 66, of Statesville, passed away peacefully in his home Thursday, March 18, 2021, with his children by his side.Jeff was born Oct. 3, 1954, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Paul Stephen Frazier and Frances Lundy Frazier. He was a graduate of Statesville High School and retired from Iredell County as the Director of Facility Services as well as West Iredell Fire Department, where he served for decades. He was a proud member of The Rock Church and was always helping others. He was a one-of-a-kind man who loved his family, God, working, camping, and riding his RZRS (side by sides)In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by his son, Adam Frazier; niece, Katie Sigmon; and brother-in-law, Jack Sigmon.Jeff is survived by his son, Josh Frazier of Statesville; daughter, Abby Frazier of Statesville; four grandchildren, Bryson Caldwell, Adriana and Emma Smith, and Lucas Frazier; two sisters, Judy Howard (Ronnie) of Union Grove, and Elaine Sigmon of Statesville; two nephews, Travis Howard (Emily) and Kyle Howard (Melia); niece, Emmylou Madison (Ben); and five great-nieces and -nephews, Avery, Brennan, and Smith Howard and Luna and Juniper Madison.A memorial service for close friends and family will be held Saturday, March 27, at 1 p.m., at The Rock Church with Pastor Mike Pharr officiating, followed by a receiving of friends at 2 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to The Rock Church, 1737 Wilkesboro Hwy., Suite D., Statesville, NC 28677; and Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Troutman Funeral Home