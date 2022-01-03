I can only imagine the hurt and loss Jeff's family is feeling right now!! Jeff was a good man, a hard worker and a loving husband, father and son. I remember how he took very good care of his parents when they were ill and needed him. Many prayers for God's peace for the family he left here on earth. Ann
Ann Secrest
Friend
January 4, 2022
I remember Jeff for his great skills in his laboratory technique as he did lab collects from our pediatric patients - and his patience with the children. He did his job well and with compasion! JB
JoAnn Ballard (former Pediatric RN at Davis Regional)