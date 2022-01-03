Menu
Jeffrey Lynn Kilpatrick
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Jeffrey Lynn Kilpatrick

April 22, 1962 - December 31, 2021

Jeffrey Lynn Kilpatrick, 59, of Statesville, died Friday, December 31, 2021. Nicholson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jan. 3, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 E, Statesville, NC
Feb
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 E, Statesville, NC
Nicholson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I can only imagine the hurt and loss Jeff's family is feeling right now!! Jeff was a good man, a hard worker and a loving husband, father and son. I remember how he took very good care of his parents when they were ill and needed him. Many prayers for God's peace for the family he left here on earth. Ann
Ann Secrest
Friend
January 4, 2022
I remember Jeff for his great skills in his laboratory technique as he did lab collects from our pediatric patients - and his patience with the children. He did his job well and with compasion! JB
JoAnn Ballard (former Pediatric RN at Davis Regional)
January 3, 2022
Please accept my condolences of sympathy..
DENIE GENTLE
January 3, 2022
