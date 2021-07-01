Jennifer Irene Bailey WinebargerMarch 9, 1977 - June 28, 2021Jennifer Irene Bailey Winebarger, 44, of Statesville, passed away Monday, June 28, 2021.Born March 9, 1977, in Burke County, she was a daughter of Rodger Ervin Bailey and Nancy Karen Miller. Jennifer was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. She was a gregarious person that enjoyed being around others and was always with welcoming arms. Jennifer was a devoted and loving mother. She was the first to volunteer, last to leave, and you could always count on her in times of need.In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Jamie Winebarger; daughter, MacKenzie Lynne Winebarger; stepfather, David Miller; stepmother, Phyllis Bailey; siblings, Travis Wayne Bailey (Greta), Melissa Phillips (Ivan), and Emily Bailey Grice (Christopher); and numerous nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at Antioch Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. in the church, with the Rev. Richard Baird officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Antioch Baptist Church.Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.Sossoman Funeral Home