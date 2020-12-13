Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry Caskaddon
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Nicholson Funeral Home
135 Front Street
Statesville, NC
Jerry Caskaddon

Jerry Wayne Caskaddon, 56, of Statesville, died unexpectedly at home, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.

A private family service will be held at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rev. Ernest B. Sheldon officiating. The life celebration service will be livestreamed through Nicholson Funeral Home's website for those who are unable to attend.

Memorials may be given to Child Evangelism Fellowship of NC Western Piedmont Chapter, P.O. Box 5445 Statesville, NC 28687 or to St. John's Lutheran Church, 740 N Center St., Statesville, NC 28677.

Nicholson Funeral Home

www.nicholsonfunerals.com

Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Dec. 13, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Funeral service
6:30p.m.
Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel (Private family service)
(Livestream via Nicholson Funeral Home's website), NC
Funeral services provided by:
Nicholson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nicholson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.