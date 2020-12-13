Jerry CaskaddonJerry Wayne Caskaddon, 56, of Statesville, died unexpectedly at home, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.A private family service will be held at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rev. Ernest B. Sheldon officiating. The life celebration service will be livestreamed through Nicholson Funeral Home's website for those who are unable to attend.Memorials may be given to Child Evangelism Fellowship of NC Western Piedmont Chapter, P.O. Box 5445 Statesville, NC 28687 or to St. John's Lutheran Church, 740 N Center St., Statesville, NC 28677.Nicholson Funeral Home