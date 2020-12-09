Jerry CaskaddonJerry Wayne Caskaddon, 56, of Statesville, died unexpectedly at home, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020.Jerry was born in Iredell County, Feb. 10, 1964, and was the son of John Franklin and Patricia "Pat" Caskaddon. He was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta "Lori" Dawn Caskaddon; sister-in-law, Donna Rose Caskaddon; and stepnephew, James Robert McReynolds.He was a graduate of West Iredell High School. He also served his country as an operation specialist in the U.S. Navy. He was currently employed with Ashley Furniture of Statesville.Those left to cherish his memory are his mother and father, John Franklin and Patricia S. Caskaddon; his brother, Robert Franklin Caskaddon; and his sister, Lois C. Pemberton (Jim) of Statesville. He is also survived by two nephews, Luke Pemberton (Lorin) and Paul Pemberton; and one niece, Hope P. Malvitch (Cassidy).A private family service will be held at Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, Monday, Dec. 14, at 6:30 p.m., with the Rev. Ernest B. Sheldon officiating. The life celebration service will be livestreamed through Nicholson Funeral Home's website for those who are unable to attend.Memorials may be given to Child Evangelism Fellowship of N.C. Western Piedmont Chapter, P.O. Box 5445 Statesville, NC 28687 or to St. John's Lutheran Church, 740 N Center St., Statesville, NC 28677.Nicholson Funeral Home