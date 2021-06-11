Menu
Jerry McCoy Jr.
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
ABOUT
North Iredell High School
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
Jerry McCoy Jr.

Jerry Eugene McCoy Jr., 53, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19.

Jerry was born June 17, 1967, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Jerry Eugene McCoy Sr. and Mary Lee Bustle McCoy. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School and Mitchell Community College. He was a member of Northview Freewill Baptist Church, and was a talented singer, pianist, and loved to travel.

He is survived by a cousin, Dee Abernathy of Statesville; and two close friends, Karen Flowers of Troutman and Bertin Arriola of Statesville.

A private service will be held at a later date.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Jun. 11, 2021.
Troutman Funeral Home
So shocked to hear this. I had not heard about Mary Lou passing either. Jerry was my best friend in Junior High. We stayed up many nights playing Space Invaders. Great memories! Rip dear friend!
Mark Keever
Friend
June 12, 2021
