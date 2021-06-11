Jerry McCoy Jr.Jerry Eugene McCoy Jr., 53, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital, due to complications from COVID-19.Jerry was born June 17, 1967, in Iredell County, and was the son of the late Jerry Eugene McCoy Sr. and Mary Lee Bustle McCoy. He was a graduate of North Iredell High School and Mitchell Community College. He was a member of Northview Freewill Baptist Church, and was a talented singer, pianist, and loved to travel.He is survived by a cousin, Dee Abernathy of Statesville; and two close friends, Karen Flowers of Troutman and Bertin Arriola of Statesville.A private service will be held at a later date.Troutman Funeral Home