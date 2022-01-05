Jerry Ann Miller PhilemonJuly 13, 1955 - January 2, 2022Jerry Ann Miller Philemon, 66, of Statesville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.She was born July 13, 1955, in Mooresville, to the late Eugene "Peanut" and Maxine "Rusty" Abernathy Miller. Mrs. Philemon was retired from Draymore Manufacturing and was previous owner of JP's Ceramic Shop. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Statesville. She loved and was passionate about her horses.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Miller; and sister-in-law, Brenda Miller.She is survived by her husband, Randy D. Philemon; son, Scott Philemon and husband, Bert Graddy; brother, David Miller and wife, Audrey; and several nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 7, from 10 to 11 a.m., with a service following at 11 a.m., at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Anne Tavenner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Iredell Memorial Park in Statesville.Memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville