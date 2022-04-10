Jim GennusaJames "Jim" Frank Gennusa, 88, of Statesville, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home.Jim was born Nov. 30, 1933, in New York, N.Y., and was the son of the late Frank George Gennusa and Mary Ann Simonovich Gennusa. He was the retired owner and operator of Blue Ridge Textile Industries in Statesville. He was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed tennis and was a big New York Yankees fan. He also was very giving to a lot of animal funds.Jim is survived by his daughter, Angela G. Gill of Statesville; son, Christopher Gennusa of Hickory; granddaughter, Jamie Gill; grandson, Trent Gennusa; and great-granddaughters, Courtney Gill and Chloe Gennusa. He is also survived by his former son-in-law, Robert Gill.In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Gill.Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, in the Troutman Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Collins. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 to 10 a.m., and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iredell County Health Department; or to the Iredell County Humane Society.Troutman Funeral Home