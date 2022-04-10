Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Statesville Record & Landmark
Statesville Record & Landmark Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jim Gennusa
1933 - 2022
BORN
1933
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Jim Gennusa

James "Jim" Frank Gennusa, 88, of Statesville, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at his home.

Jim was born Nov. 30, 1933, in New York, N.Y., and was the son of the late Frank George Gennusa and Mary Ann Simonovich Gennusa. He was the retired owner and operator of Blue Ridge Textile Industries in Statesville. He was of the Catholic faith, enjoyed tennis and was a big New York Yankees fan. He also was very giving to a lot of animal funds.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Angela G. Gill of Statesville; son, Christopher Gennusa of Hickory; granddaughter, Jamie Gill; grandson, Trent Gennusa; and great-granddaughters, Courtney Gill and Chloe Gennusa. He is also survived by his former son-in-law, Robert Gill.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Gill.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Tuesday, April 12, in the Troutman Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Mark Collins. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 to 10 a.m., and burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Iredell County Health Department; or to the Iredell County Humane Society.

Troutman Funeral Home

www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Published by Statesville Record & Landmark on Apr. 10, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Apr
12
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Troutman Funeral Home
345 North Main Street, Troutman, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Troutman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Troutman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.