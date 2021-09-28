Jim StamperJames "Jim" Stamper, 79, transitioned from his earthly home to his heavenly home at Gordon Hospice House, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, surrounded by family. His five-year battle with bladder cancer was fought with dignity and determination, always finding ways to make the best of the journey.Jim Stamper is survived by his wife, Linda Sane Stamper; daughters, the Rev. Dr. Scottie Jane Stamper of Matthews, and Jeanna Stamper McClure (Rick) of Statesville; son, James Avery Stamper (significant partner, Lisa Morrow) of Statesville; granddaughter, Kathryn Marie McClure of Statesville; his sister, Linda Stamper Boan (Don) of Statesville; brothers-in-law, Larry Sane (Sandra) of Concord, and Jack Combs of Mt. Ulla; and loving cousins, nieces, and nephews.He was preceded in death by his grandson, Scott Lee McClure; brother and sister-in-law, Cooper and Ruby Bost; and parents, James Arnold Stamper and Florence Bost Stamper.Jim was always willing to help his family, friends, and neighbors with his eclectic collection of tools and his unique ability to repair almost anything. He would use his tractor to deliver the abundant produce from his gardens in summer or plow snow from neighbors' driveways in winter. Friday morning breakfasts with fellow telephone company retirees were great kickoffs to the weekends. He loved to host family gatherings. His quiet Christian spirit was evidenced by doing for others. Friends and family were well aware of Jim's dry humor, quick wit, bright smile, and infectious laugh; his laugh lines were well-earned.After a 37-year career in the telecommunications industry, Jim enjoyed traveling, reading, and gardening. Traveling throughout the United States in Jim and Linda's Chinook motor home and being members of the Chinook Camping Club were central to their happy retirement. Their favorite place to visit was Alaska. They also enjoyed traveling internationally with friends making trips to Northern and Western Europe, the Mediterranean, Northern Africa, and Russia.Jim was an active member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Statesville.Jim requested an informal gathering for friends and family to share their favorite stories in remembrance of him. The gathering will be held at the New Salem United Methodist Church Shelter, 155 New Salem Rd., in Statesville, Saturday, Oct. 2, from 2 to 4 p.m. (Bring a lawn chair if you'd like.) Please follow all CDC health guidelines.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the following, The Scott Lee McClure Scholarship Fund; Mitchell Community College, 500 West Broad St., Statesville, NC 28677; Gordon Hospice House, 2341 Simonton Rd., Statesville NC 28625; Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 825 Wesley Drive, Statesville, NC 28677; or The Browning Retreat, 616 Courtney Lane, Mathews, NC 28105.Troutman Funeral Home