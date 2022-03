Jimmie Lee McClainMr. Jimmie Lee McClain, 85, of Hiddenite, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 18, at 12 p.m., at Third Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a. m. to 12 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary are serving the McClain family.